18-year-old arrested in relation to fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Kenmore

A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Damarcus Hartwell, 38, of Akron was shot once in the torso and also had a graze wound to his thigh.

Makhi Anderson-Clay, 18, of Akron was charged with murder, an unspecified felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in relation to Hartwell’s death, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

Anderson-Clay will be arraigned Wednesday morning. He’s currently in the Summit County Jail.

A neighbor had called 911 to say a man outside had been shot. Police determined the shooting occurred inside a home in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue in Kenmore.

Hartwell was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was pronounced dead.

