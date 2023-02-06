18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx man

Police have arrested an 18-year-old they say gunned down a man inside a Bronx public housing buidling last week.

Neville Pinkston was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the Jan. 24 death of Randell Timber, cops said.

Pinkston and Timber, 25, got into some kind of argument in the unit on Washington Ave. near E. 169th St. inside the Morrisania Houses around 10:55 p.m., according to police.

The younger man shot Timber in the head, they said.

Pinkston allegedly took off, leaving the critically wounded man in the apartment. Neighbors previously told the Daily News it was a hotbed for violence.

Timber died at the scene.

Police believe the victim was visiting the apartment and lived in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

Pinkston lives in Crotona, over a mile away from where he shot Timber, cops said.

He has eight arrests in the city, including for assault, burglary and multiple robberies, police said.

His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending late Sunday night.