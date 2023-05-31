18-year-old arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing 15-year-old in Tolleson

Tolleson police car.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in Tolleson on Sunday morning.

According to a court document, a mother was driving westbound on Lower Buckeye Road near 99th Avenue with her 15-year-old son in the front passenger seat, and her two sons and a family friend, identified as Gabriel Hernandez, 18, in the back seat.

During the drive, Hernandez, who was sitting behind the 15-year-old, pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired, striking the teen in the back, court documents state. After the shooting, the boy who sat behind his mother witnessed Hernandez with the handgun. Hernandez stated to everyone in the car that "he was sorry and didn't know there was one in the head," police said in court documents.

While the mother drove them to a hospital along 10th Avenue, Hernandez rolled out of the moving vehicle, fleeing to an unknown location, court documents state.

The 15-year-old died from his wounds at a nearby hospital, courts records say.

Later that morning at around 10:48 a.m., Hernandez's father contacted police investigators and told them that he was in contact with his son and that he was going to pick him up. Hernandez self-surrendered at the Estrella Mountain Precinct soon after, court records show.

He admitted to placing the firearm on the floorboard behind the passenger seat and told police he pulled the trigger on the handgun, shooting the victim in the back. He also told police that when he was running south on 107th Street, his handgun fell out of his waistband and down his left pant leg. His handgun was not recovered, court documents say.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail for second-degree murder, which is a class one felony.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 18-year-old Tolleson man suspected of shooting, killing 15-year-old