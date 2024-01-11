18-year-old arrested in triple stabbing

Jan. 11—Police arrested an 18-year-old Kokomo woman Wednesday night after they say she stabbed multiple people inside a residence at the Village Green Mobile Home Park.

Katelyn Catlett is now facing three counts of aggravated battery, all level 3 felonies, and three counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, all level 5 felonies, for her alleged role in the incident.

Court documents filed in the case indicate authorities were called to the mobile home community, located at 4463 S. 00 EW, around 10 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a physical domestic altercation in progress.

Upon arrival, authorities reportedly observed Catlett standing in the street, and she was taken into custody without incident, per court documents.

At the time, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Catlett reportedly had a large amount of blood coming from around her hand, and she reportedly told officers on scene she intentionally cut herself and "wanted to die."

Catlett also reportedly told investigators that prior to the alleged stabbing incident, she had been in an argument with her father because she wanted to go to another individual's house, and her father wouldn't give her his cell phone, court documents indicated.

The woman then stated that during the argument, a female relative stepped between the pair, prompting Catlett to pull a box cutter out of her pocket and allegedly stab that female relative, court documents noted.

Per her interview with authorities, Catlett then ran into the bathroom and attempted to stab her father when he tried to open the door, according to the affidavit, though she was unsuccessful.

But over the course of the next few minutes, Catlett did reportedly stab two additional female relatives, the affidavit indicated, before finally putting the box cutter down, calling 911 and waiting outside for first responders to arrive.

Police also interviewed Catlett's father as part of the investigation, and he reportedly told investigators the alleged stabbing incident stemmed from "several incidents throughout the day," per the affidavit, including an incident that occurred earlier in the day at the Howard County Courthouse.

Catlett's father added that during the argument with his daughter, a relative who was also inside the residence at the time told Catlett to "respect her father," which he said "caused the stabbings," court documents indicated.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries sustained by those who were allegedly stabbed during the incident, and no update on their conditions has been given as of press time.

Catlett is being held at the Howard County Jail on $30,000 cash bond, though a pretrial services report had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Her initial hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.