18-year-old on ATV mows down deputy, faces attempted murder charge, Louisiana cops say

An 18-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities say he mowed down a sheriff’s deputy with his ATV.

Deputies with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office were chasing after two ATV drivers who were driving recklessly on public roads around Belle Chasse, which is about 10 miles outside of New Orleans, according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police.

The drivers split off traveling down separate highways, the statement said. A sheriff’s deputy tried to stop one of the drivers, later identified as 18-year-old Reginald Fredrick Hamilton, by standing in the middle of the road in an attempt to flag the driver down.

Hamilton drove up to where the deputy was standing and abruptly veered his ATV into him, state police said. The force of the impact threw Hamilton from the vehicle.

Both men were seriously injured and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second ATV driver was never found, according to authorities.

Hamilton faces charges of attempted first degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from a police officer, reckless operation of an off-road vehicle and vehicle not equipped for roadways, police said.

He will be booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail when he is released from the hospital.

