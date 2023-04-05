18-year-old on bond for shooting wanted in second, Hickory police say

An 18-year-old charged with attempted murder is now wanted for another shooting in Hickory, police said.

An officer was patrolling when they heard several gunshots just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, on South Center Street near Ninth Avenue Southeast. When the officer arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old who was hiding inside Dana Mini Mart on South Center Street.

The victim and witnesses said a light-colored SUV pulled up beside the 18-year-old as he was walking in the area. They said a passenger got out of the SUV with a rifle and started shooting at the 18-year-old as he ran away.

The victim was not hurt but police found several shell casings at the scene.

Witnesses identified Toland Huff Jr., 18, as the suspect.

Police are now looking for Huff in connection to the shooting on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Huff is out on bond for attempted murder, which are charges he was given in connection to a shooting on March 14 at Sunny Valley apartments. He’s accused of firing a gun into two apartments -- one occupied and one unoccupied.

Anyone who knows where Huff may be is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact T. Johnson at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

