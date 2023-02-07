An 18-year-old bought a lottery ticket for the first time. She won $48 million.

An 18-year-old woman is now $48 million richer after winning a lottery ticket in Canada – the first time she played the game.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. called Juliette Lamour the youngest Canadian to ever win such a big jackpot through the lottery and presented her check on Friday.

Lamour, who lives in Ontario, said a family member suggested she buy a lotto ticket.

"I had just turned 18 and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun," Lamour said at a media conference on Friday, according to the lottery agency.

Powerball: Winning ticket for $754.6M Powerball, ninth largest jackpot in US lottery history, sold in Washington

Juliette Lamour, 18, is now $48 million richer after winning a lottery ticket in Canada. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. presented her with a check in early February, calling her the youngest Canadian to ever win such a big jackpot through the lottery.

When did she learn she won?

Lamour said she had forgotten all about the lottery ticket until she heard the news that someone from her hometown had won the Jan. 7 draw.

When she went to check her ticket through a mobile app, a jingle started to play and "Big Winner" flashed on the screen.

"I was crying," Lamour said. "I still can't believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!"

Tempted by the jackpot?: Here is how to play Powerball

What will she do with the money?

Lamour said she was comforted knowing her dad is a financial planner.

While the majority of the money will be put away for now in investments, Lamour said she remains committed to her dream of becoming a doctor.

“I wanted to go to medical school before winning the lottery. Now I can pursue this dream without worrying about grants or loans," she said.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winning lottery ticket worth $48 million sold to 18-year-old in Canada