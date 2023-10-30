18-year-old breaks into car then accidentally shoots self while fleeing, Texas cops say

A suspected burglar was taken to a hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself in Texas, news outlets reported.

Police in San Antonio say the 18-year-old was burglarizing a vehicle in the north side of the city around 2 a.m., Sunday Oct. 29, according to KSAT.

While running away, the man accidentally shot himself once in the leg, KTSA reported.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to WOAI.

Police are still investigating.

