18-year-old breaks into car then accidentally shoots self while fleeing, Texas cops say
A suspected burglar was taken to a hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself in Texas, news outlets reported.
Police in San Antonio say the 18-year-old was burglarizing a vehicle in the north side of the city around 2 a.m., Sunday Oct. 29, according to KSAT.
While running away, the man accidentally shot himself once in the leg, KTSA reported.
He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to WOAI.
Police are still investigating.
