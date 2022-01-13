18-year-old Camden man accused of killing woman, 62

PENNSAUKEN - An 18-year-old Camden man is accused of killing a 62-year-old woman here.

Joshua Johnson allegedly shot Darlene Randall in a residence on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue early Sunday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Pennsauken police officers found Randall when they responded to a report of a home invasion around 1:50 a.m., the prosecutor's office said in a statement released Wednesday night.

She died a short time later at a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police have charged an 18-year-old Camden man with the murder of Darlene Randall, 62, of Pennsauken.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Newark and is being held in Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing. He is charged with murder and other offenses.

The charges are only allegations and Johnson has not been convicted in the case..

This story may be updated.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Joshua Johnson charged with the murder of Darlene Randall in Pennsauken