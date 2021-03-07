18-year-old Capitol rioter wants to go home to his ‘loving family’ who drove him to DC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Georgia teen charged for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot now admits he “was wrong” for his actions and hopes to spend his pretrial days with his folks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday.

Bruno Cua, 18, is the youngest of more than 300 people accused of having stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of former President Donald Trump and has been in custody since his Feb. 5 arrest.

Hoping U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss might take pity on him, Cua vowed “not to step one foot out of line,” not least because he “will never be the same person” after a month behind bars, according to his Thursday letter to the judge, obtained by the newspaper.

“Your Honor, I understand that you are concerned that I may be a danger, that I may act upon things I said,” Cua began his note, admitting his pre-riot social media activity was “innaproprite (sic).”

“I will absolutely never act on what I said,” said the teen, who may fare better in drama school than he did with treason, pointing to his “forever changed heart.”

The alleged insurrectionist said that he “will never be the same person, jail has had its full effect me (sic)” as he’s now “completely humbled, deeply remoursefull (sic) and regretful!

“After all, thats (sic) what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor,” said Cua.

In addition to claiming he’s “lost those aggressive feelings” and is no longer political in the least, Cua — one of the few rioters whose breach landed them in the chambers of either the House or Senate — pledged to “dillegently (sic) abide by any and all conditions the court places on me” if released before trial.

The only thing he wants is “to be reunited with my loving family” who he misses “more than anything in the world, I have never been away from them like this.”

The teen, whose lawyers say he was “impressionable” and merely parroting violent speech and ideas online, was previously denied bond on Feb. 12, according to AJC.

Cua supposedly parroted again on the day of the riot, when prosecutors say he wrote that he wanted to “lock the swamp rat tyrants in the capitol and burn the place to the ground,” according to the outlet.

His parents, Joseph and Alise Cua, who wrote to Moss that they “had no thought that Bruno would ever get involved” in the insurrection, reportedly drove the teen to Trump’s D.C. “Save America” rally, which preceded the riot.

Recommended Stories

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating Prison

    Criminal ComplaintA Trump appointee, who was still employed at the State Department when he allegedly bashed police at the U.S. Capitol with a riot shield and egged on a crowd of insurrectionists, has been arrested for his role on Jan. 6.Federico Klein, a 42-year-old State Department staff assistant with top security clearance, is facing a slew of charges, including unlawful entry and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The New York Times. Prosecutors allege Klein, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, “physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line” before assaulting one officer with a riot shield—and using that stolen police equipment to wedge open a door into the Capitol to allow insurrectionists inside. “We need fresh people, need fresh people!” Klein, who is wearing a red MAGA hat, is heard yelling in a YouTube video as people stormed the building and police strained to hold back the crowd. Criminal Complaint During his initial court appearance on Friday, Klein’s appetite for chaos had subsided. After Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui read Klein his charges, Klein made it known he wasn’t happy about the conditions in a D.C. jail. “I wonder if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep... I mean, I really haven’t slept all that much, your honor. It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere,” Klein said, according to The Washington Post.Prosecutors argued on Friday that Klein should be detained pending trial because he assaulted an officer. A federal defender, however, insisted that Klein’s charges don’t amount to a crime of violence and he should be released under appropriate conditions. Criminal Complaint Klein’s arrest on Thursday night in Virginia, first reported by Politico, marked the first time a member of the Trump administration has faced charges in connection with the deadly siege. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riot that followed a speech by Trump in which he flogged the false claim that he had won the November 2020 election.According to the complaint, Klein was identified by people who saw the FBI social-media campaign with photos of rioters at the Capitol. The FBI also noted that he still had top-secret clearance for his work in the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs until his resignation on Jan. 19.Another tipster flagged Klein's Facebook account to the feds, which was under the name “Freddie Klein,” according to court documents. On Klein’s Facebook page, he is seen in photos among a group covered in MAGA gear—and in another enjoying several Miller High Lifes.According to a ProPublica database of Trump appointees, Klein worked as a special assistant in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs after joining the State Department on Jan. 22, 2017, where he was paid $66,510.‘It’s Not Fair!’: Rioter Who Posed in Pelosi’s Office Loses It in CourtA LinkedIn profile identified as Klein’s also states he has been politically active in the Republican Party since at least 2008, when he began volunteering for campaigns. Klein worked for the Trump campaign just prior to going to work for the State Department. Klein’s mother, Cecilia Klein, told Politico that her son had admitted to being in D.C. on Jan. 6—but told her that he was only “on the Mall. That’s what he told me.”“Fred’s politics burn a little hot... but I’ve never known him to violate the law.… While I believe, as he said, he was on the Mall that day, I don’t have any evidence, nor will I ever ask him, unless he tells me, where he was after he was on the Mall,” she added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • 'Let kids be kids': California considers bill requiring gender-neutral children's sections at large retailers

    In a push for inclusivity, a proposed bill in California will ban large retail stores from dividing children's items by gender.

  • A judge questioned the 'QAnon Shaman' about his '60 Minutes+' interview that was billed to the jail as a call with his lawyer

    A lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" was pressed in court over how a virtual visit with his client shirked the proper policy for interviews from custody.

  • Suspect Arrested After High School Teacher's Nose, Teeth Damaged in Seattle Chinatown Attack

    A suspect who is accused of hitting a Japanese high school teacher in the face with a hard object inside a sock in Seattle Chinatown has been arrested. Seattle police said Thursday that Sean Jeremy Holdip, 41, was arrested in connection with the assault and was being held at the King County Jail, KOMO News reported. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened while Noriko Nasu and her boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger, were walking near 7th and King Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, NextShark previously reported.

  • After Voting No On The $15 Minimum Wage, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Had Her Marie Antoinette Moment

    On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to raise the national minimum wage from $7.25 to $15. One of the votes that helped knock down the progressive proposal came from Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. But Sinema didn’t just vote to keep poverty wages in place — she actually dressed up, carrying a Lululemon bag, and brought a cake. Yes, the senator literally carried a cake to the Senate floor to give a proud “thumbs down” to keeping the $15-per-hour wage provision in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a video of which quickly went viral. Following the incident, a spokesperson tried to clarify that Sinema brought the cake for Senate staffers who had been working all night — not as an homage to Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat cake.” But no one online is buying these excuses, and sure enough, “Marie Antoinette” started trending on Twitter after Sinema’s vote. “She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool,” Cenk Uygur, the host of The Young Turks, tweeted. A former senior advisor to Sen. Sanders tweeted: “839k people in Arizona make under $15 an hour. They need a raise, and they deserve a better Senator than [Kyrsten] Sinema.” Actual video of Senator Sinema voting no to the minimum wage amendment: pic.twitter.com/930vltqK2n— 🌻The Official New York Socialist ✡️ (@TheNYSocialist) March 5, 2021 Remind me what happened to the last rich, powerful white woman who got a cutesy “let them eat cake” attitude while her country was starving https://t.co/7dDsCBbgUY— Hayley Farless McMahon (@McMisoprostol) March 5, 2021 Honestly until Krysten Sinema bisexual women were often represented in popular culture as straight or suicidal. Hoping now we can get some representation for keeping Americans in poverty!— Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 5, 2021 She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool https://t.co/IvbzF7NfOj— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 5, 2021 Following the vote, Sinema tweeted: “I understand what it is like to face tough choices while working to meet your family’s most basic needs. I also know the difference better wages can make.” She added that the Senate should hold an “open debate” on raising the minimum wage. “I will keep working with colleagues in both parties to ensure Americans can access good-paying jobs, quality education, and skills training to build more economically sound secure lives for themselves and their families.” The only problem here is that none of this is actually possible unless the national minimum wage is no longer a “starvation wage,” as Sen. Sanders has put it. Maybe if Sinema made $7.25 an hour instead of the Senate’s almost $200,000-a-year salary, she’d understand this a little better. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bernie Sanders Wants Us To Start Dating AgainRepublicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party

  • Why Paramount Moving 'A Quiet Place Part II' To Memorial Day Weekend Is A Big Deal

    Paramount, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) subsidiary, has moved up the theatrical release date for “A Quiet Place Part II” from Sept. 17 to May 28 — the start of Memorial Day weekend and the traditional launch of the summer movie season. What Happened: The 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” directed by and starring John Krasinski, was produced on a $17-million budget and grossed $341 million at the box office. The film’s sequel was initially planned for release Sept. 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of movie theaters forced its premiere to be rescheduled to April 23. In January, Paramount delayed the opening again to Sept. 17. Krasinki used his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) channel to announce the new opening, tweeting: "They say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II Memorial Day." Why It Matters: Although more than half of U.S. cinemas are still closed, a confluence of events is playing in the favor of “A Quiet Place Part II.” For starters, last weekend’s surprise box office strength of the animated “Tom & Jerry” by AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. offered evidence that audiences are becoming more comfortable in returning to theaters after nearly a year of being denied access to big-screen venues. Furthermore, the Memorial Day weekend was expected to be dominated by “F9,” the latest installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise from Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal. That film was rescheduled to open June 25. Outside of Hollywood, President Joe Biden pledged to have every American adult vaccinated by the end of May. If this pans out, it would bode well for Memorial Day release plans for “A Quiet Place II.” Paramount is also backing up the theatrical release of “A Quiet Place II” with a streaming premiere on the Paramount+ service 45 days after its cinematic opening. Emily Blunt in a scene from “A Quiet Place Part II.” Photo courtesy Paramount. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaComic-Con Cancels For Second Straight Year, Plans Smaller Show For November1990s TV Classics 'Frasier,' 'Rugrats' Are Rebooting Via Paramount+ Streaming Service© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Reveals Season 3’s ‘GalGear by Vought’ Guns for Karens (Photos)

    As all fans of “The Boys” know, girls get it done. But in Season 3, the Amazon Prime Video superhero series is going to take that snappy phrase to a new, terrifying level. On Saturday, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted three pictures teasing Season 3 — which recently went into production in Toronto, Canada — and its new in-universe line of lady-themed firearms, “GalGear” made by Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerative that founded the Supes of the Seven. One of the photos is an ad for the fake product, featuring a white woman with a blonde bob named Linda Lockett — a stereotypical “Karen,” as this kind of person is sometimes referred to (and definitely was in the comments section of Kripke’s tweets) — holding a black rifle. The ad for “GalGear by Vought” includes this quote from Lockett, “I love protecting my family!” Also Read: Everything We Know About 'The Boys' Season 3 - So Far A second picture showed a young girl holding a firearm next to the slogan, “Girls just want to have guns!” The third photo Kripke shared was a close-up shot of one of these “GalGear by Vought” guns with pink detailing. Does this mean that Vought, after going through congressional hearings in “The Boys” Season 2 and backlash over the reveal it has used Compound V to create superheroes, is finding new ways to win over/make money off the American public in Season 3? Probably. Of course, we actually know very little about what’s going on in Season 3 of “The Boys” right now, though Kripke previously gave TheWrap a few hints about where things are headed for both Homelander (Antony Starr) and his Supes and Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys, which you can read here. Also Read: 'The Boys' Season 3 Will Feature Long-Awaited 'Herogasm' Episode “The Boys” stars Urban, Starr, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell. Jensen Ackles is joining the cast for Season 3. See Kripke’s tweets below. #sponsored #ad #GalGearByVought #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/Cu5cnbtU03 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) March 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/wOvp8prfnu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) March 7, 2021 Read original story ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Reveals Season 3’s ‘GalGear by Vought’ Guns for Karens (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Drew Barrymore Says Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Was Her 'First Boyfriend in Grade School'

    Drew Barrymore discussed her previous romance with Zach Braff and Donald Faison on The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Adam Silver Responds to LeBron's Criticism of the 2021 All-Star Game

    LeBron James said the league's decision to hold an ASG felt like "a slap in the face." The NBA commissioner told reporters he respect's James' point of view.

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.

  • Biden fired a Trump-appointed lawyer who refused to leave office

    Her dismissal prompted fury from other Republicans like Rep. Virginia Foxx, who called it an "unprecedented firing of an honorable public official."

  • Unlike Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger’s pay cut includes no ability to earn it back

    In 2015, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning agreed to reduce his $19 million in total pay to $15 million. The $4 million haircut wasn’t unconditional; Manning had the ability to make every penny back if the Broncos won the Super Bowl. They did, and he did. In 2021, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has agreed to reduce [more]

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.