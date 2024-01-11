18-year-old celebrating birthday among two killed in car crash, Georgia cops say

A violent crash killed two Georgia teens, including an 18-year-old celebrating his birthday, deputies and news outlets reported.

Three teens were also injured in the wreck Tuesday, Jan. 9, on Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded just after 8:15 p.m.

“We ask that you keep all the families involved in your prayers,” the department said.

Investigators said a Mazda 6 with five people inside ran off the road and hit a tree in the median. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, according to deputies.

A 17-year-old passenger died at the scene, and an 18-year-old passenger died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities identified them as Gabriel Escandon, 17, of Marietta, and Esteban Cortez-Rendon, 18, of Woodstock.

Friends said Esteban had recently turned 18, WXIA and WAGA reported.

“Esteban was such a pure innocent soul and so dedicated to God,” friend Eric Martinez told WSB-TV. “Everything in life was just about God. I wouldn’t be in church right now if it wasn’t for him.”

In a letter to families, the principal at Etowah High School confirmed one of the people killed in the crash was a former student, but he did not name him, WXIA reported.

“We know that some of our students knew him, and our school district’s crisis team and our school counselors are here if they need to talk about this loss,” Principal Robert Horn said, according to the station.

Authorities haven’t named the other teens involved in the crash.

A passenger, 17, was hospitalized with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The 17-year-old driver from Smyrna, and another 18-year-old passenger from Tulsa, Oklahoma, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Woodstock is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

