18-year-old charged in alleged Christmas Day burglary at a home on St. Helena Island

A man has been charged in a Christmas Day burglary after police say he loaded a trailer with goods from a home’s fenced-in storage area on St. Helena Island, according to a police report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Colin Fralix, 18, of St. Helena Island, was charged on Dec. 25 with third-degree burglary and grand larceny, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log. Fralix and two others allegedly were seen on a security camera taking goods from a home on Sea Island Parkway, a police report said. The owner of the home called police.

In addition to the trailer, the homeowner told police the trio stole a stackable washer and dryer, a microwave, braided water lines, a porch heater and a cooler. He also said they took construction materials, a sander, garage fan, deadbolt set and a chainsaw.

When deputies arrived at 9:42 a.m., they found Fralix in the driveway, Maj. Bob Bromage from the Sheriff’s Office said. The other two suspects ran away before police arrived, Bromage said. A warrant is out for one of them, and police are working to identify the third.

Third-degree burglary is a felony in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Code of Laws, and carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison for first-time offenders and up to 10 years for a second offense. Penalties for grand larceny vary depending on the value of the goods taken.

Fralix was released from the detention center Tuesday, the jail log shows. An attorney for Fralix has yet to be assigned, according to the Clerk of Courts Office.