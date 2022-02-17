18-year-old charged for alleged Madison County shooting

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged an East Alton man for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Rashad L. Stewart, 18, of 146 South Pence Street, in East Alton was charged with aggravated battery with firearm in Madison County Circuit Court for allegedly shooting another man in the chest in the 300 block of Bonita Street, Wood River.

The male victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area St. Louis hospital. He was speaking with officers prior to being transported, according to a release from the Wood River Police.

According to police, Stewart went to the residence to see a juvenile female who was visiting the victim’s home. Stewart and the victim had contact with each other in front of the home, which led to the shooting.

Stewart fled the area in a medium blue passenger car. The passenger window of the getaway vehicle was shot out during the incident, police allege.

According to police, Stewart remains at large. Any information on his whereabouts can be reported confidently to the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114, or to your local law enforcement agency.