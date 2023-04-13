18-year-old charged for allegedly hiding gun on Pittsburgh school property

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly hiding a gun on a Pittsburgh school’s property.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh police responded to a call about a gun being found at Urban Pathways Charter School on Penn Avenue.

The head of security at the school told officers he was watching surveillance video when he saw a male, later identified as Jiquon Clark, 18, in an alley outside the building walk up to a dumpster and slide a bag under it, according to court documents. The security guard said he watched the male then walk into Passport Academy, which is located on the same street.

The security guard said he retrieved the bag and it had a gun in it.

Officers also found stamp bags in the bag, according to the complaint.

Clark was taken into custody at Passport Academy.

He is charged with possessing a weapon on school property, carrying a firearm without a license and possession.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2.

