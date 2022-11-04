18-year-old charged in armed burglary

Nov. 4—A Merrillville man is facing several felony charges in relation to an armed robbery at The Annex apartment complex.

Marrell Tyler, 18, has been charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, a level 2 felony; armed robbery, a level 3 felony; and pointing a firearm at another, a level 6 felony, after police say he entered an apartment and pointed a gun at its occupants.

A probable cause affidavit filed Monday provides no clear indication as to why Tyler allegedly entered an apartment on the third floor, gun in hand, in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.

According to the affidavit, Tyler was staying with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment on the third floor when he told her he was going to the gas station to buy "blunt wraps." The girlfriend told police Tyler left the apartment and never returned. She told police she later heard a gunshot and called 911.

It appears Tyler never went to the gas station. Instead, according to the affidavit, he entered a nearby apartment and pointed two handguns at the occupants' heads. The three men in the apartment told responding police they acted out of self-defense and began to fight Tyler, disarming him not once but twice. During the struggle, one shot was fired, but the bullet did not strike or injure anyone.

When police arrived, they found Tyler seated in the bathtub, battered with a swollen eye and blood running down his temple, being held at gunpoint by one of the apartment's residents, according to the affidavit.

One of the responding officers noticed blood "throughout" the apartment's bedroom and bathroom. Officers also noted injuries to both hands and knuckles of at least one of the alleged victims, blood on the face of another and that at least two of the residents were "frantic," according to the affidavit.

Police asked Tyler why he was in the apartment, and, according to the affidavit, he told them because the door was unlocked and then said he wasn't going to say anything more. According to the affidavit, none of the apartment's occupants said they knew Tyler personally, and Tyler told police he also didn't know the alleged victims.

Since his arrest, Tyler has pleaded not guilty and is incarcerated in the Howard County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. On Wednesday, Tyler, through his public defender Katherine Noel, filed a motion for a bond reduction. A hearing for that motion is scheduled for Nov. 15 in Howard County Superior Court II.

