18-year-old charged in bar shooting dies weeks later in drive-by, NC police say

A North Carolina man charged in a May bar shooting was killed Monday in a drive-by shooting, police say.

Jhakar Horace Davis, 18, was shot multiple times on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville around 10:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

He died before officers got there, police say.

Davis had previously been arrested in connection with a May 29 shooting at a bar in west Asheville that police say left one man, 31-year-old Keith Larnel Blair, dead and two other people injured.

Police say Davis was identified as being at the location “and armed with a handgun on the night” of the shooting.

On July 8, he was charged with “carrying a weapon into an establishment where alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed,” “going armed to the terror of the people” and “discharging a firearm in city limits,” police say.

He had been released from jail on a $60,000 secured bond, police say.

Police are investigating the Monday drive-by shooting. They say the suspects drove away before officers arrived and headed south on Biltmore Avenue in a dark SUV.

Those with information on the case can text TIP2APD to 847411, use the TIP2APD smartphone app or call 828-252-1110, the police department says.

