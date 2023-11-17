18-year-old charged with criminal trespassing, accused of entering Ambridge Area Senior High School

Friday afternoon, an 18-year-old from New York walked through the front doors of Ambridge Area Senior High School.

Channel 11 has learned he wasn’t a student but was able to walk the halls. While the situation lasted just moments, it put some parents on edge.

Anthony Mosca, 18, is facing charges after allegedly getting inside the high school.

“What was he doing, where was he, how long was he in there, like how do we know nothing was brought into the school, we don’t know anything, your mind wanders,” parent Nikki Craddock said.

Craddock said all she got from the high school was that the school was on lockdown after a person gained access to the building looking for his sibling.

In the criminal complaint, police said security footage shows Mosca entering the building with a group of students returning from Vo-Tech and signing himself in as a student and having lunch with his 15-year-old sister.

But lying to get into the building now has him facing charges of criminal trespassing and corruption of minors.

“Us parents should know who made the threat, what the consequences of that person is going to receive and what are the preventative measures that the school is going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Craddock said.

Channel 11 did reach out to the school district for answers after the incident, but we have not heard back.

