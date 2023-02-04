18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights

An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he was driving DUI and crashed, killing one of his passengers on Christmas Eve.

Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road.

According to Allegheny County police, responding officers found an Audi Q5 that had left the road and stopped on a hillside around 30 feet from the edge of the road.

The driver, identified as Luke Flower, wasn’t hurt but his two female passengers, another 18-year-old in the passenger seat and a 20-year-old in the back seat, were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

The backseat passenger, identified as Camden Kiggins, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Homicide detectives determined that Flowers was responsible for the crash after an investigation, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Flowers, charging him with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and traffic violations.

Saturday morning, Flowers turned himself in to Allegheny County police.

Flowers will be held in the Allegheny County Jail.

