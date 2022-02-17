18-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Rauner College Prep freshman Caleb Westbrooks

An 18-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Caleb Westbrooks, Chicago police said Thursday.

Tremell Neloms, a West Town man, was charged in the fatal Jan. 18 shooting of Westbrooks as he walked home from school in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

Neloms was taken into custody in Calumet City. He was expected in bond court Thursday, according to police.

Family and friends described Westbrooks as having an infectious personality. He was known for loving football, as a member of the Garfield Park Gators Youth Football team, and loving his grandmother, who was his “backbone,” according to Amelia Akordor, 14, who considered Westbrooks her brother.

“Everyone could be at their darkest moment and he would light everyone up,” Akordor said. “He basically put everyone before himself.”