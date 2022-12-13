18-year-old charged with murder in fatal Virginia Beach shooting

An 18-year-old is charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Virginia Beach, police said Tuesday.

Cameron Mooty of Virginia Beach is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses following a double shooting that left 18-year-old Evan Labella dead.

Virginia Beach police received a report of two walk-in gunshot victims from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Labella was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The second victim was treated for a gunshot wound to their lower extremities that was not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene was found by police in the 300 block of Riverwood Court, located off Reagan Avenue near North Great Neck Road.

Those with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com