18-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of teen at Johnston County gas station

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old found stabbed to death in the Garner area Friday night, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday..

Alexander Leon Herrera is accused of killing William Hayden Fitzpatrick of Clayton, who was found stabbed multiple times in the bathroom at Murphy’s Express Gas Station at 4993 N.C. 42, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident about 5 p.m. and found Fitzpatrick dead, a news release stated.

With the help of a K9, they found Herrera hiding in the woods, The News & Observer previously reported.

Herrera lives on Thunder Ridge Drive in Garner, which is a two-minute drive from where the incident occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether the two young men knew each other or what led to the stabbing. The N&O has asked for more details about the incident.

Herrera is being held without bail in the Johnston County jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.