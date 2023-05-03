18-year-old charged with murder in fentanyl overdose of Hays County high school student

Hays County sheriff's deputies arrested and charged an 18-year-old in the murder of a Kyle-area high school student who died from a fentanyl overdose last month, according to a news release.

Deputies with the Hays County sheriff's office and Hays County EMS first responders received a call on April 11 and found an unresponsive 15-year-old. First responders tried life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the Lehman High School student was pronounced dead.

Hays County sheriff's office

An investigation by the sheriff’s office's Criminal Investigation and the Special Services divisions found the death was due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Deputies with the Special Services Division arrested Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, on April 11, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to minor, a second-degree felony. A judge set his bail at $100,000.

On Monday, deputies charged Ray with an additional charge of first-degree murder, with bail set at $300,000.

The sheriff's office is hosting a news conference at 3 p.m. today with the district attorney’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Fentanyl Task Force at the Public Safety Building, 810 South Stagecoach Trail, in San Marcos.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 18-year-old charged with murder in fentanyl-related Hays County death