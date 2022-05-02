18-year-old charged with murder in January shooting in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Police on Monday charged an 18-year-old local man with the shooting death in January of a Cumberland man on Carnation Street.

Elijah Soto, of Cato Avenue, was arraigned in District Court, Providence, and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license, police said.

He was held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

Jovani L. Velez, 28, of Cumberland, died after being shot near the intersection of Carnation Street and Broadway on the evening of Jan. 30, police said.

First responders took him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police at the time asked anyone with knowledge about the shooting to contact Pawtucket detectives.

After "an extensive investigation," police said, and with the assistance of the attorney general’s office, the Pawtucket police major crime unit sought an arrest warrant last month for Soto "for his involvement in the homicide."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Arrest made in fatal shooting of Cumberland man in Pawtucket