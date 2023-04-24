18-year-old charged with murder in Raytown shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Jackson County prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old with murder in a shooting that left one man dead in a Raytown driveway on Thursday.

Jay’shaun D. Jones, of Raytown, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Nehemiah Newton. As of Monday, Jones was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $75,000 cash bond.

On Thursday, Raytown police officers were dispatched to the 8600 block of Stark Avenue in response to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire heard in the area. Responding officers found Newton in the driveway of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Newton was pronounced dead on the scene. Fourteen shell casings were found in the area.

A report from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Newton was shot 13 times, according to court documents. Seven wounds entered through his back, and six more through the front side of his body.

Witnesses told police of an argument involving Newton and Jones. Witnesses said Newton wrestled away one firearm from Jones that was inside a black backpack. Then as Newtown walked away, the witnesses said, Newton was shot in the back with another firearm Jones had.

Jones was allegedly picked out of a photo lineup by one of the witnesses on Friday.

During an interview with police, Jones allegedly said another person was trying to fight Newton that day. There was a struggle over a black backpack that ended with Newton in possession of a firearm, he told police.

As Newton was walking away, Jones said, he believed Newton was positioning to pivot back toward him. He said he shot Newton, took the second gun from him and fled the scene.

Under Missouri law, Jones faces between 10 and 30 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder or unlawful weapon use. Those convicted of armed criminal action, a felony, face up to 15 years for a first offense.