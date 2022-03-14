18-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Raleigh McDonald’s

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a shooting at a Raleigh McDonald’s.

Jesus Alegre-Ramirez of Raleigh was arrested by police Sunday at the McDonald’s on Trawick Road.

A shooting was reported in the area just before 6:30 p.m. and a man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital, the Raleigh Police Department said.

At approximately 6:20 pm, RPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Trawick Rd. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He has been transported to the hospital. Follow-up investigation is currently underway. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 13, 2022

Demetrice Dorell Johnson, 32, later died from his injuries, police said in a Monday news release.

Alegre-Ramirez has been charged in the killing.

It was at least the sixth homicide in Raleigh this year.

The News & Observer has requested more information about the Sunday shooting.