18-year-old charged with murder in south Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old has been charged in a shooting that killed another 18-year-old, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jah’Zir Elijah Jackson died in a shooting on Dec. 14 in the 2300 block of Apex Landing Way.

PREVIOUSLY: One dead, one seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting: CMPD

During the investigation, detectives charged 18-year-old Al-Terrik Bogar with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Attempted murder

Discharging a firearm into an occupied property (for his actions while shooting the second victim)

Jackson’s next of kin has been notified of Bogar’s arrest.

Officials say they aren’t looking for any other suspects, but the investigation is still open. Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.