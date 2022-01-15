18-year-old charged with open murder in Monday shooting of 19-year-old

LANSING – An Lansing resident was arraigned Friday on charges including open murder in connection with a Jan. 10 fatal shooting after turning himself in.

A 54A District Court judge set a $100,000 cash bond for Davion Tashawn Davis, 18, in a Friday arraignment hearing, according to court records.

Davis turned himself in earlier Friday after the Ingham County Prosecutor charged him with open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and two felony firearm counts.

Elijah Joseph Brooks, 19, was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:47 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Lansing Police press release from Monday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 21.

