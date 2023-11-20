18-year-old charged with rape in Blytheville, AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with rape in Blytheville, Arkansas last week.

The Blytheville Police Department said officers arrested Lamarion Young on Nov. 11 following an investigation with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.

Police said the victim was a juvenile.

No further information about his arrest has been released.

County seeks capital murder charge after triple homicide near Mississippi casinos

Young was arraigned on Nov. 13 in Blytheville District Court and given a $150,000 bond with 10 percent being cash only.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.