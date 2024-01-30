18-year-old charged with sexually assaulting 3 girls ages 10-13 at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting three girls at the Tundra Lodge Resort.

Mauricio Powless, 18, faces one count of attempted first-degree child sexual assault, two counts of second-degree child sexual assault, and one count of false imprisonment for confining two girls in an elevator.

Police were called on Jan. 20 to the Tundra Lodge, 865 Lombardi Ave. Two 10-year-old girls told police they had walked into a hotel elevator when Powless walked in. He grabbed one of the girl's pants and pulled it down and said "what's wrong?" when she started screaming, according to the criminal complaint.

When police were at the hotel, a mother told officers that Powless grabbed her 13-year-old daughter inappropriately in the hallway outside their room the same day, the complaint states. The girl and her brother had been walking to their room around 7:15 p.m. and saw Powless walking toward them. They were waiting for their mom to let them in the room when he touched her inappropriately and said "hee hee," the complaint states.

Five days later, another 13-year-old told officers that she was waiting by the elevator when Powless came up behind her and said "kiss me" and grabbed her inappropriately, the complaint states.

Powless was arrested the following day, on Jan. 26, after police put out a call to the public to help identify him. He told officers in an interview that he wasn't staying at the hotel, the complaint states. On both days, he parked in the lot, went inside, and ran out after the incidents.

If convicted, Powless faces up to 116 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay man charged with sexually assaulting 3 girls at area hotel