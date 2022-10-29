18-year-old charged for shooting, killing Norcross High student, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department have charged a teen with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old high school student.

Police has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with DeAndre Henderson’s death.

Young whereabouts are currently unknown.

On Thursday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Once they arrived, they found Henderson with a gunshot wound and tried to render aid.

Henderson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe Henderson left Norcross High School during school hours. They said the shooting did not happen on school property, but about a half-mile away from the high school campus. The city of Peachtree Corners surrounds much of the Norcross school.

Gwinnett County Public Schools sent out an alert Wednesday evening about the shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to offset funeral expenses.

No arrest has been made. If anyone has any information about the case or know of Young’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

