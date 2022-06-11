18-year-old charged in shooting, stabbing death of another teen in south Fort Worth

An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to the death of another teenager.

Alvaro Sanchez Garcia was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Leonardo Rosales. His arrest warrant affidavit wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

Last weekend, Rosales was found dead in a paved area of an abandoned incinerator in the 3200 block of Yuma Drive in south Fort Worth.

Rosales died from “multiple sharp force injuries and gunshot wounds,” according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Garcia is being held on $150,000 bond at the Tarrant County Belknap Facility.