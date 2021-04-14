This 18-Year-Old Climate Activist Is Fighting to Save His Beloved Village in Alaska

Rachel DeSantis
·3 min read

Courtesy Kimberly Jackson Carl Smith

Just like his parents and grandparents before him, Alaska teenager Carl Smith lives off the land, whether it's catching salmon for dinner or collecting wood to keep warm in winter.

But the climate emergency is threatening the way Carl and his Yupik Eskimo family members have lived for generations, prompting the teenager to step into a role he never imagined he'd have: that of climate activist.

"I wanted to get the word out," Carl, 18, tells PEOPLE for the Earth Day special. "Nobody really knows what's happening out here in rural Alaska."

For Carl, home is Akiak, a small village of about 400 people who rely on the Kuskokwim River for salmon in the summer, and geese and moose hunting in the spring and fall to keep their stomachs fed.

But as global temperatures rise, Alaska's winters are getting shorter, and the permafrost near Akiak is thawing, causing large waves in the river that have been eroding the shoreline as they crash; Carl estimates they've so far lost about 100 feet of land.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Speaks Passionately About Climate Change in Pakistan, "The Action Needs to Happen Very Soon"

"Last summer it reached 90 degrees, and there were dead salmon floating down the river," he says. "The ice used to be so thick you could drive your snowmobile across the river to the other side to go geese hunting. But now, it's starting to be too warm… I want it back the way it was."

Carl's concerns received national attention in 2019, when he and 15 other teenagers filed a landmark complaint with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, charging five countries with violating their rights as children by not doing enough to end the climate crisis and the threat it poses to their futures.

The complaint was spearheaded by attorney Michael Hausfeld, who says Carl stood out because climate change is directly affecting his life.

"He's experiencing it firsthand. He is watching his life slowly diminish and disappear," Hausfeld tells PEOPLE. "Carl could become an icon for the concept of intergenerational equity, which is an obligation of states to secure a living planet for the next generations."

RELATED: Scientist Rallies Fellow Moms to Save the Planet: The 'Most Important Thing' Is Our Kids' Future

Carl, who has his high school diploma and has plans to enroll in a training program to be a mechanic or plumber, traveled to New York for the Human Rights Day Summit, where he met fellow activists like Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Villaseñor, who are also part of the complaint.

"When I heard the stories from people around the world, I felt like I was with them," he says. "We're experiencing different things, but in a way, it's all the same. I just felt connected to them in some way."

RELATED: Greta Thunberg Hopes 2021 Brings a Climate 'Awakening': 'We Have Failed' Thus Far

Hausfeld says the group is hoping for a decision regarding the complaint in May — but no matter what comes of it, Carl remains dedicated to creating a better tomorrow.

"I'm going to keep telling everyone that climate's coming, climate's changing, and it's happening everywhere in the world," he says. "If we don't do anything about it, we won't have a home to live in. I just hope everyone listens."

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado Boy, 12, Dies 19 Days After Choking Himself in ‘Blackout Challenge’ Found on TikTok

    “Everyone who knows Joshua can tell you what an incredibly intelligent, funny, caring, and gifted 12 year old he is,” Joshua Haileyesus' family wrote

  • Senate votes to confirm Mallory to lead White House environmental council

    The U.S. Senate voted 53-45 to confirm Brenda Mallory as head of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), a key role that is central to federal environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects and coordinating the administration's environmental justice and climate change policies. Mallory will be the first African American to serve as CEQ Chair after previous stints at the Environmental Protection Agency, as CEQ General Counsel and most recently as head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center.

  • Sneaky thieves are cutting down large trees in Tennessee. What’s behind crime spree?

    “We’ve had reports of oak trees, poplar and some hickory stolen.”

  • Louisiana man arrested in connection to 2004 cold case homicide of Courtney Coco

    19-year-old Courtney Coco was found dead on October 4, 2004, in an abandoned building 200 miles from her home.

  • In Minnesota, suburban mayor is thrust into policing debate

    Mike Elliott is among many who celebrated his election as mayor of Brooklyn Center as the beginning of a new era, marking the first time one of Minnesota's most racially diverse places would be led by a person of color. Elliott, a Black man who had emigrated from Liberia as a child, was almost giddy in talking about his plans for multicultural city hall. “It’s incredible, it’s really incredible,” Elliott said then of Hmong, African, Vietnamese and white residents living side-by-side in the inner-ring Minneapolis suburb's working-class neighborhoods.

  • Stunning satellite images show before and after volcanic eruptions

    The transformation of St. Vincent commenced with a cracklike thunder followed by a storm of ash late last week. Within the passage of a day, the once vibrant city of Richmond Vale on the island of St. Vincent was coated in a thick, monotonous layer of ash and soot. As the eruption of La Soufrière continued early this week, the accumulating ash dulled not only the lush green around the city, but also made a dramatic spectacle of the area in infrared satellite images. New satellite images showed the extent of the ash's reach as of April 13, the day after Monday's "huge explosion," which created an ash cloud that turned day to night as far away as Barbados. This third explosion since Friday also marked 42 years since the volcano had last erupted back in 1979. An estimated 16,000 to 20,000 residents -- up to 20% of the island's population -- have been displaced by the eruptions, according to the World Food Programme, the United Nations said in a press briefing this week. Initial estimates indicated around 3,500 people were in shelters as of April 12 with other evacuees housed in private homes. Even after the government of St. Vincent declared a red alert and issued an evacuation order for the northern areas of the island on April 8, Coast Guard crews rescued evacuees near the volcano by boat. On Wednesday, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) announced the volcano's explosive eruptions continued, and La Soufrière had once again begun to generate pyroclastic density currents. These currents, also known as pyroclastic flows, are made up of a mixture of ash, rock fragments and gas, and can travel down volcanoes at speeds of up to 120 mph. Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, warned on an update over NBC Radio on Wednesday that these flows cannot only effortlessly reach farther distances after previous flows have cleared the way, but can even pose a hazard when reaching the ocean. When the pyroclastic flows hit the sea, Robertson explained, they tend to accelerate, moving forward not just in a line, but spreading out as they boil the water. Cars drive under the ashes raining from the sky over Black Rock, the main road on the outskirts of the capital city Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, April 11, 2021, due to the eruption of La Soufriere volcano arrived from the neighboring island of St Vincent, which is about 100 miles to the west. (AP Photo / Chris Brandis) "Therefore it moves faster in all directions, and it moves very quickly towards anything that is in its way, really," Robertson said. "So that's why when we think of the hazards from pyroclastic flows, particularly on islands like ours -- we can't think of it as just being on land. We have to think of it as also being extended outside, beyond the land." He added that people working around the areas where pyroclastic is occurring, such as those in the fishing industry, need to consider a buffer of a mile or two out to sea where the red zone extends. The ongoing explosions and accompanying ashfall are likely to continue to occur over the next few days, according to NEMO. In addition to the dangers of pyroclastic flows, NEMO officials are also asking people to refrain from playing in the ash after receiving a few reports. "Though ash may fall like snow, it is deadly," the organization said. Volcanic ash is comprised of jagged, sand-sized pieces of rock, minerals and glass, and can taint water supply, damage crops, and even cause health concerns for humans. These can range from respiratory issues, such as a runny nose or a sore throat, itchy or bloodshot eyes, or even scratched eyes.

  • Yankees Takeaways: Corey Kluber struggles in 5-4 loss to Blue Jays

    Yankees Takeaways: Corey Kluber struggles with location, long ball in 5-4 loss to Blue Jays.

  • On Afghanistan, Biden decides a 20-year war is long enough and upsets all the right people

    We can always go back in if we must, but only after the debate our leaders long avoided as a tiny sliver of America was bleeding out all the sacrifices.

  • Her Boss Sent Harassing Texts. So She Beat Him With a Mop.

    HONG KONG — It was a thrashing to behold. A government worker in northeastern China who complained of harassing text messages from her boss was captured on video beating him with the business end of a mop, spurring debate about the persistence of workplace harassment and turning her into an internet sensation. In the 14-minute video, the woman, later identified by her last name, Zhou, can be seen throwing books at the face of her boss, identified as Wang, and dousing him with water, in addition to hitting him with the mop. He is seen hiding his face behind his fingers, attempting to apologize and saying that he had been joking when he sent the messages. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It is unclear exactly when the incident took place, but local news outlets said the woman filed a police report last week accusing Wang of harassment, and the video began circulating widely online this week. It has been viewed millions of times, with many social media users relishing what they saw as an uncommon display of resistance against an authority figure in a country with limited workplace protections against sexual harassment. Many users sided with the woman, lauding her for flipping the balance of power and calling her a defender of justice and a martial arts warrior. Lu Pin, a prominent Chinese feminist activist, said many people viewed the video as an outlet for pent-up anger over the general absence of accountability for harassers and of available recourse from courts or the police. Many victims of harassment feel powerless to report it and worry that they will be disbelieved or retaliated against if they do. “Most of the time, women are forced to stay silent because it is hard for sexual harassment to be investigated,” Lu said in an interview Tuesday. “This woman took matters in her own hands to protect herself; that her behavior is gaining so much attention is a reflection that there aren’t better ways.” The Chinese state news media identified the man as the deputy director of a government poverty alleviation agency in the Beilin district of Suihua, a city in Heilongjiang province. After an internal investigation found that he had “life discipline problems,” he was fired from his official duties in accordance with Communist Party disciplinary measures, according to Xinhua, the state-run news agency. The female employee was not disciplined, with officials saying she had an unspecified “mental illness.” No further details were available. Neither the man nor the woman could be reached for comment. China introduced a law in 2005 prohibiting sexual harassment and giving victims the right to file complaints with their employers. A number of regulations followed in recent years, and they placed the onus on employers to “prevent and curb” sexual harassment. Few workplaces, however, have adopted robust policies against it, said Darius Longarino, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School. “Very few lawsuits have been brought against harassers, and successful ones are fewer yet,” Longarino said in an interview. “If the case just boils down to witness accounts, the court often rules that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the harassment occurred.” Harassment victims can even become the targets of lawsuits themselves. In 2019, after a woman in the Chinese city of Chengdu filed a police report saying she had been harassed by a colleague, the colleague sued. Although the lawsuit was largely dismissed, the woman was ordered to make a court-reviewed apology in a work chat group where she had discussed the harassment, so as to undo the “adverse effects” to her colleague. In the video footage of the mop episode, Zhou says that Wang sent her unwanted text messages on three occasions and that others in the office had received similar unwelcome attention. She can be seen and heard making a call and accusing her boss of assault. While on the phone, she says she had already reported his actions to the police. According to local news outlets, the police said they registered her report against her boss last week and were investigating her claims. Government offices in the city of Suihua and the district of Beilin, as well as the Beilin district police, did not respond to requests for comment. Activists called for more protections from the system for such cases. “How can more victims who have not attracted public attention be supported?” Lu said. “These questions have only been raised, and there are no answers.” Zhou’s case is helped by the fact that she has a recording of her boss’s admissions, Longarino said. In many situations, he said, “there is no viral video.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria’s self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 17 actors you might not realize almost starred in 'Game of Thrones'

    From Millie Bobby Brown to Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, see all the stars who nearly played your favorite "Game of Thrones" characters.

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw completely from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plot line some had predicted for him.

  • Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are being sued by a man who says their dog bit him

    The lawsuit against Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari was filed in Tennessee's Davidson County Circuit Court by Nathan Beam of Jackson County, Alabama.

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Warner Bros. has ruled the box office in recent months despite its movies streaming simultaneously on HBO Max

    Warner Bros. movies have topped four of the five biggest weekends at the domestic box office during the pandemic.

  • Royal family release unseen pictures of Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by great-grandchildren

    Until now it had remained a cherished family photograph, unseen by the rest of the world. Showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle, the precious image had been kept under wraps. But Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Friday has prompted the 94-year-old monarch to open the treasured royal family album in memory of a beloved patriarch. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, shows the Queen holding baby Prince Louis in her arms as she sits between his brother Prince George, now seven, and sister Princess Charlotte, five. Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 10, their eldest great-grandchild, stands behind the couple as her younger sister Isla, nine, cradles their cousin Lena, the two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, whose eldest Mia, seven, flanks them and seemingly stifles a giggle. Speaking a thousand words about the Queen and the Duke's close bond with the youngest members of the House of Windsor, the image captures the relaxed mood as the children visited Great Granny and Grandpa in Scotland that summer. It was taken almost a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' son Archie, their eighth great-grandchild, was born. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also issued their own separate photograph, taken three years earlier at Balmoral, showing the Queen and the Duke posing with an infant George and baby Charlotte.

  • Ex-Minnesota police officer arrested in connection with shooting of Daunte Wright

    Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Officer Kimberly Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

  • Coinbase says the entire crypto market could be destabilized if Bitcoin's anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells their $64 billion stake

    Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of all bitcoin. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, it could compromise bitcoin's over $1 trillion market.