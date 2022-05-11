18-year-old convicted of murder in Kansas City child’s fatal shooting

An 18-year-old was convicted Tuesday of murder in the death of Brian “B.J.” Henderson, a 12-year-old Kansas City boy who was fatally shot last year during what authorities say was a gun sale gone wrong.

Jaylen L. Johnson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was found guilty of first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and illegal gun possession. He faces life in prison under Kansas law, according to Leavenworth County prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, Johnson was one of three people who drove to the Kare Pharmacy at 2500 S. 4th St. in Leavenworth on April 14, 2021 for the purpose of buying a gun. He was accompanied by co-defendant Darvon Thomas and one other person to the store’s parking lot.

During a firearm transaction, prosecutors say $400 was exchanged for what was supposed to be a real handgun. But the buyers allegedly discovered that the weapon was actually a BB gun, and Johnson started firing a .45 caliber Glock as the sellers were leaving the scene.

Henderson, a student of University Academy, was in the backseat of the car. Prosecutors said it was struck by gunfire 11 times and Henderson was shot more than once.

Henderson later died after being taken by private vehicle to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

In March, Thomas, 26, was sentenced to spend roughly 16 years in a Kansas prison. He allegedly drove Johnson and another person to purchase the gun but did not fire any shots that day, according to prosecutors.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced June 17.