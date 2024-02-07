18-year-old could face death penalty after two found dead in vehicle, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old could face the death penalty if he is found guilty in the death of two people, Texas deputies say.

Jose Plata was arrested and charged with capital murder Feb. 6 in connection with the shooting of 16-year-old Edgar Campos-Bonilla and 18-year-old David Caballero in Spring, according to court documents.

The victims were found dead in a car Jan. 31, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. They had gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said.

Sheriff’s deputies initially received a call about a crash, KHOU reported.

“Pretty young and pretty sad situation seeing young people lose their lives to violence, whatever it is. That will be part of our investigation,” the sheriff told KHOU.

Plata is currently held without bail in Harris County Jail. Attorney information for Plata was not listed.

A capital murder charge in Texas is more serious than any murder charge because it is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without parole, according to Varghese Summersett law firm. Murder charges are punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the law firm.

Texas has executed 586 people and is responsible for more executions than any other state since 1976 when the Supreme Court lifted the moratorium on the death penalty, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Spring is about 25 miles north of Houston.

