18-year-old in critical condition, 17-year-old charged in Woonsocket shooting

WOONSOCKET — An 18-year-old is in critical condition and a 17-year-old is facing several felony charges following a shooting late Saturday night, according to the Woonsocket police.

The incident involving the two Woonsocket residents happened at about 11 p.m. on the front lawn of a house at 208 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.

The two teenagers had been involved in a dispute, and the 18-year-old was shot after he went to the house, accompanied by others, to confront the suspect, Oates said. The nature of the dispute is unknown, and the police are trying to clarify how many people were at the scene, according to Oates.

The shooting victim suffered multiple wounds and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Oates said.

The police recovered two guns, one of them a ghost gun, according to Oates.

The 17-year-old suspect was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Family Court on five felony and two misdemeanor charges, Oates said. Charges include assault with intent to commit a felony, possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, firing in a compact area, possessing a firearm while being a minor, discharging a firearm while committing a crime and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Seventeen-year-old charged in Woonsocket shooting of fellow teen