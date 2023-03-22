WORCESTER — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot on Beacon Street late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m., according to a statement by the Worcester Police Department. Police officers gave medical aid at the scene.

The teen is reported to be in a critical but stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the Police Department, who added that the Beacon Street address is not the victim's home address.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Worcester