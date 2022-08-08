18-year-old in custody in connection to New Kensington murder, police still looking for teen suspect

Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the July 3 fatal shooting of Jason Raiford in New Kensington in broad daylight.

RELATED >> 1 adult, 5 minors charged in New Kensington fatal shooting, 3 suspects in custody

The shooting happened on Sunday outside Valley Royal Court on 5th Avenue.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office said Raiford was shot and killed in a seemingly senseless act of violence.

Five teenage boys and two adults — ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old — have been charged in the homicide.

Amir Kennedy, 14, was the first teenage boy charged as an adult. The others include Da’Monte Brooks, 15; Elijah Gary, 18; Jonathan Felder, 17; Avian Molter, 15; Braedon Dickinson, 14; and Raquan Carpenter, 18.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Community members hold rally to combat violence in wake of recent New Kensington murder

United States Marshals took Gary into custody without incident Monday in Wilkinsburg, according to a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office. Dickinson, Felder, Kennedy, Molter and Carpenter have also been arrested.

RELATED >> 7th suspect charged in New Kensington murder, police still searching for 2 others

Police are still searching for Brooks, from Uniontown, according to the release. Officials said he also goes by “Bud.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

“He is to be considered dangerous and may be armed, so we ask the public to remain vigilant,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release. She also thanked law enforcement and those helping with the investigation.

The release also said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Brooks should immediately contact 911 or New Kensington Police Department at (724) 339-7534, the district attorney’s office said.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant Man charged after loaded gun found in backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint VIDEO: Westmoreland County community members bring droves of donations to help families affected by floods DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts