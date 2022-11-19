18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say

An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night.

Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Na’Keem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim.

Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News crews went to the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood where they found at least 46 evidence markers next to bullet casings.

Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon saw that several windows of the Kroger, a nearby ice cream shop and tax office had all been shot out.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.

