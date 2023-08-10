18-year-old dead after shooting in Rochester

An 18-year-old man was shot to death late Wednesday night in the Marketview Heights neighborhood in Rochester, according to police.

Emergency responders were called to Second Street an Central Park just after 11 p.m. after the young man was shot multiple times, according to Rochester police. Officers located the shooting victim, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He died shortly after he arrived at the hospital, Umbrino said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information or video regarding the incident is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen shot, killed on Second St. in Rochester NY