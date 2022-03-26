18-year-old dead after Tampa shooting

TAMPA — An 18-year-old man died after a shooting Friday.

Police were called shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting at the 8400 block of Mission Court. Officers did not find anyone at that location, a news release from Tampa Police Department said, but found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds at the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, to the south of the initial location.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.

A man was killed earlier this year on the same block.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-847-TIPS.