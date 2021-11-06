Shooting

The Phoenix Police Department identified the man killed in a late Friday evening shooting as 18-year-old Manuel Alejandro Covarrubias.

Police responded to the area near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds, police spokesman Sgt. Vincent Cole said.

Covarrubias, along with a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The teenagers' conditions as of Saturday morning weren't immediately clear.

No further details were available. An investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 18-year-old dead, two teens hurt in Phoenix shooting