18-year-old Decatur man turns himself in, charged with capital murder

Aug. 30—The second suspect in the Friday morning shooting death of a man at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex turned himself in to Decatur police today, authorities said.

Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18, of Decatur, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Daniel Abbate, 20, of Jasper, police said. On Monday, police had said he was at large and that they were seeking him.

Also on Monday, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a capital murder charge for the same death.

Fuqua is in Morgan County Jail with an initial hearing set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Morgan County Courthouse. Both defendants are being held without bond.

Abbate's body was found Friday partially concealed next to a dumpster at 1220 Second Ave. S.W., police said.

Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.