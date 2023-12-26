18-year-old didn't return home from school. Two weeks later, she is dead

An 18-year-old woman who went missing from her Reading home early this month is dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Na'Shya Gowdy was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 6, Reading police said. She left Lighthouse High School in Madisonville and never returned home.

She was active on social media following her disappearance but wasn't sharing her location.

The coroner's office said Gowdy was declared dead on Friday, though officials have yet to release any details regarding the circumstances of her death.

The Cincinnati Police Department is the agency handling the death investigation.

Gowdy suffered from PTSD, ADHD and an intellectual disability, police said.

She was supposed to be under the 24/7 care and custody of Hamilton County Job and Family Services, police said.

