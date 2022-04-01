18-year-old dies in Abbeville shooting, police say suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Abbeville Police Department has issued a second-degree murder warrant in connection with a fatal shooting.

Officers responded on March 18 to shots fired on Clover Street near North Bailey Street. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the head, department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a release.

Freddy Gomezsoto was taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries on March 30, Touche said.

A warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Gary Turner Jr., who detectives said shot Gomezsoto, Touchet said.

Anyone who knows Turner's whereabouts should call the Abbeville Police Department or other law enforcement agency. Turner is considered to be armed and dangerous, Touchet said.

Abbeville Police can be reached at 337-893-2511 or by the tip line at 337-892-6777. Crime Stoppers can anonymously be reached at 337-740-TIPS.

