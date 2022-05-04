18-year-old dies after being stabbed in high school bathroom, Texas cops say

A high school senior died on Tuesday, May 3, after he was stabbed by a classmate in a school bathroom, Texas cops say.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Belton High School about 60 miles northeast of Austin. The victim, 18-year-old Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez Jr., died at a Baylor hospital later that night, Belton police said.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said in a statement. “On behalf of all Beltonians, I want all students, faculty, and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers. “

The alleged suspect in the fatal attack ran out of the school and was caught about 20 minutes after the stabbing, according to Belton police. His charges have not been announced.

The school was initially placed on lockdown before it released students classroom by classroom before noon.

Police did not state what led to the stabbing except it involved a fight.

The stabbing took place days after Belton’s senior prom.

“Joe is just a goofy person. He’s just always making you laugh smile,” childhood friend Bryan Lopez told KWTX. “We were just hanging out the other day on prom night.”

During a vigil for Ramirez on Tuesday night, Itty Henry described his classmate as a “fun guy” who was loved by everyone, according to the Temple Daily Telegram.

“I don’t think I can name a person that didn’t like him because he always put other people before himself,” Henry told the newspaper.

