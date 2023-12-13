18-year-old dies in east Erie shooting; city police working to find out how and why

Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
·2 min read

Erie police officers summoned to a Lighthouse Street residence on a reported shooting Tuesday night found an 18-year-old man just inside the front door with a gunshot wound to the front of his neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

City police detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including who might have fired the shot and why.

Police don't believe the shooting was a random act of violence, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday morning.

Investigators have collected evidence at the scene and have spoken to some other individuals who were present at the time, and they are looking to speak to several others as part of the ongoing probe, Lorah said.

Erie police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at 415 Lighthouse St. on Tuesday night.
Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video and hunting down more video, and they will be serving search warrants in an investigation that Lorah said is active and ongoing.

An autopsy on the victim, whose name was not released Wednesday morning, was scheduled for noon on Wednesday. If Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook rules the death a homicide following autopsy, it will be the 14th homicide in the city so far this year. There were five homicides in Erie in 2022.

Shooting scene on Lighthouse Street

Tuesday's shooting was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 415 Lighthouse Street, north of East Lake Road.

According to Lorah, officers who went to the residence to investigate a report of a gunshot victim found the 18-year-old inside the front door with a gunshot wound to the front of his neck. The victim lives at the residence, and several other individuals were inside at the time, Lorah said.

Police believe the shooting took place inside the residence, and officers recovered some evidence from the residence, he said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

Erie police continued to hold the house as a crime scene Wednesday morning as detectives planned to serve search warrants in the case.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the ongoing shooting investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ira Bush at 814-870-1128.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police probe Lighthouse Street shooting that killed 18-year-old

