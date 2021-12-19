18-year-old dies from injuries after falling out of truck in Oakdale, police report

Oakdale police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who fell from a truck as it was being driven on North Oak Avenue late Saturday.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 200 block of North Oak just before midnight. They immediately began lifesaving efforts on the victim, who died at the scene.

Detectives determined the man was the front passenger in the truck and fell while hanging out of his window.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of family.

The news release included no information on the driver of the truck.