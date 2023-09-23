18-year-old dies after touching power wire while cutting down tree

PORT ST. LUCIE — An 18-year-old man died Saturday after police said he “made contact with a power wire” while cutting down a tree on a residential job site, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police and St. Lucie County Fire District officials at 11:20 a.m. went to the incident in the 2400 block of Southeast Sapelo Avenue. The location is east of Southeast Lennard Road and north of Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard in southeast Port St. Lucie.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

New gear helps keep officers safe: New light shed on Port St. Lucie Police officers by 'Guardian Angel'

Law enforcement suspension: St. Lucie County deputy arrested on DUI charge, suspended

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 18-year-old dead after touching power wire while cutting tree