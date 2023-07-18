18-year-old driver intentionally hits and kills woman outside mall, Georgia cops say

An 18-year-old accused in a deadly hit-and-run struck a woman on purpose, police in Georgia say.

Vanessa Robinson now faces multiple charges, including felony murder, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

It happened in the early evening Sunday, July 16, outside Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, police said in a news release. An arrest warrant states Robinson “did intentionally strike said victim” with her Nissan Sentra in the parking lot.

The crash left Paige Jenkins, 25, seriously injured, and she later died at a hospital, police said.

Authorities didn’t give details about a possible motive.

Robinson, who’s from Fairburn, was arrested July 17 and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to police.

She remained in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond as of July 18, online records show.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

Street racer leaves injured passenger to die on freeway after crash, California cops say

7-year-old dies after being hit with golf cart driven by 3-year-old, Florida cops say

Librarian waiting at bus stop hit and killed by suspected drunk driver, Oregon cops say