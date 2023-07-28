18-year-old’s ear chewed off by woman during brawl at house party, Florida cops say

A teenager attending a Florida house party had part of her ear ripped off when multiple fights erupted in the yard, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the 18-year-old victim and her alleged attacker were charged, the sheriff’s office said in a July 27 news release.

It happened July 4 in the 6500 block of Olokee Street in Callaway, about 140 miles southeast of Pensacola in the Panhandle.

“The investigation revealed the incident occurred at a house party thrown by unsupervised minors,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Just after midnight a physical altercation took place ... involving several men in the yard of the party. (A woman) attempted to leave and walk to her house ... when she was confronted by (an 18-year-old woman) attending the party.”

The two began to argue when the teenager accused the woman of trying to steal alcohol and vape pens, officials said.

“When confronted, (the woman) pulled out a 9MM handgun from her waistband. (The teenager) then shoved the firearm away and a physical altercation followed,” the sheriff’s office said.

“During the physical altercation, (the woman) bit the top of (the teenager’s) ear off. Multiple bruises and lacerations were received as a result of the fight. (The) ear was unable to be re-attached.”

The teenager, who was photographed with a large bandage on her head, was charged with battery-touch or strike, officials said. The 23-year-old woman is “charged with felony battery causing bodily harm,” officials said.

